Fans of Liverpool Football Club erupted in volcanic excitement as their team clinched the coveted trophy for the sixth time in their history.

International premium beer brand, Heineken who has sponsored the popular football league for 20 years held an exclusive screening for football fans and enthusiasts at the all new upgraded Heineken House as part of its #UNMISSABLE campaign which began early this year. The venue hosted hundreds of fans from both competing clubs and some neutrals who were lucky to receive an invitation to be part of the exclusive experience.

Halftime performance by Nigerian Rapper, MI Abaga came handy for fans of both clubs and enthusiasts who needed to ease some tension before a resumption of the second half. MI gave a rousing performance to the delight of the guests who partied with the musician as they enjoyed chilled glasses of Heineken and endless supplies of food.

The after-party soon took off with MI Abaga back on stage to continue his performance, dishing out his hit records all the way.

Tinuke, a software analyst and Liverpool fan couldn’t contain her excitement as she praised the Merseyside team for clinching victory saying; “I am very happy tonight because my team won this match. We worked really hard for it and we deserve it. I was very nervous going into the game but after we scored the early goal, I became a little more relaxed.”

Another fan, George Uzi, thanked Heineken for the opportunity to watch the finals at the Heineken House saying;

“Heineken has done great by creating this space for football lovers like myself to enjoy this game.”