By Maduka Nweke

The Managing Director/CEO, LOEWE Technology Nigeria Limited, Omodunke Adelakun, has said that the company is offering a unique, multi-award-winning design, fantastic products that aim to return home audio with new ‘sound’ multi-room appliances.

At a Press Conference recently in Lagos, Adelakun said that as a premium brand for superior consumer electronics, LOEWE is committed to sourcing for first class materials, high, quality craftsmanship and a unique and timeless design.

According to her, LOEWE develops its products at its German Headquarters and has its own production facilities with automated production line and a handmade fabrication for OLED devices entirely made in Germany. “The products are backed up with world class after sale services. Loewe Technology Nigeria Limited is part of the network of dealers all over the world and we guarantee the sustainability of all our products. Our products are now available at LOEWE Gallery in Lagos and with our online partners Konga and Jumia,”she said.

She added: “We are thrilled and excited that Nigerian consumers can now have access to the Loewe product range which appeals to the intrinsic taste and expectations of the Nigerian consumer. We appreciate Loewe brand for its resilience over the years which resonates with us as people, the user friendliness and quality built in all aspect with extra focus and attention to craftsmanship”.

Adelakun explained that Courtleigh Investment Limited is a leading player in Nigeria luxury and premium audio/visual market with a retail store for exclusive customer in-store experience, products purchases and reliable after sale service. She said Courtleigh has developed the retail part of the business through a customer experience LOEWE Gallery under the registered name of Loewe Technology Nigeria Limited.