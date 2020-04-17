Prolific singer and songwriter, Charles Akinloye aka Loven, is N150 million richer.

Last Saturday, after a series of exciting regional auditions, rigorous training at Bootcamp and suspense-filled stage shows, Loven became a multi-millionaire when he emerged winner of the maiden edition of Access The Stars talent competition.

At the grand finale of the show that was streamed live on Instagram and YouTube due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Loven beat other contestants to emerge victorious and smiled to the bank with a grand prize worth N150 million. The first and second runners-up, Kitay and Firefly went home with consolation prizes.

The finale witnessed performances from the top four contestants, including Kaffy and Darey. The show wrapped up with an after-party on Instagram hosted by DJ Cuppy.

Meanwhile, Loven has a couple of songs to his credit including Adunni, a love tune in which he displays his songwriting prowess.