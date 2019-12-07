Vivian Onyebukwa

Gone are the days when short hairs are only worn by men.

Nowadays women are becoming obsessed with low-cut hairstyle. Short hair is an excellent way of expressing your personal style and attitude. It can make you look sexier and very feminine. They are very impressive and versatile too. Despite the fact that it is stylish, it will keep you cool during those warmer months. If you have a very tight schedule, it can save you more time on your morning routine.

Some women believe that short hairstyles have limited variety and freedom, but the most interesting thing is that there are a million ways of styling it.

You can add a vibrant splash of colour if you want. No matter the style, make it pretty