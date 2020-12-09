From Godwin Tsa Abuja

A prosecution witness with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday told the Abuja division of the Federal High Court how the former Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, bought two houses for $3.4 million and made cash payments for them.

The statement was made after the court had rejected Maina’s request for the trial to be adjourned to another date.

His counsel, Adaji Abel who made the oral application said the adjournment was to enable his client prepare for his defence.

The request was vehemently opposed to by the prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdullahi who urged the court to refuse the application.

In his bench ruling, Justice Okon Abang rejected the application on the ground that it was a ploy to waste the judicial time of the court.

Thereafter, the witness, Ruqqayah Ibrahim, who is an investigator with the EFCC, was ushered into the witness box as the 9th Prosecution Witness (PW9).

She told accounts of the defendant with Fidelity Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) were opened without following due diligence.