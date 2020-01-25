Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A prosecution witness, Khalid Aliyu, in the trial of former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday, told a Federal High Court how Maina rejected an N2 billion bribe from the accused persons in the police pension fraud.

Aliyu who is also Maina’s younger brother, made the disclosure during cross-examination before Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the court. The former PRTT boss is standing trial with his son, Faisal, alongside his company, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd for money laundering offences. While Maina was facing a 12-count on charge bordering on money laundering, Faisal was charged on a three-count charge of arms possession and violent act.

However, both the father and the son pleaded not guilty to all the charges. When the trial resumed yesterday counsel to Maina (1st defendant), Afam Osigwe, asked Aliyu who is the 5th prosecution witness (Pw5), to repeat what he told the court the previous day.

Giving his evidence-in-chief before the court, Aliyu narrated how Maina and his team rejected the N2 billion, in dollar currency, from a driver of one Yusuf Teidi and others who were under probe by the PRTT. “I remember at the last adjourned date I said that a driver drove in with an SUV at about midnight in a car park of Head of Service office. I was standing with the 1st defendant (Maina) and Mr. Steven Oronsaye (former Head of Service of the Federation). The driver declared that the money was a gift from the accused persons in a police pension case that the task team was investigating at the time. I believe the money was about N2 billion in dollars equivalent.

“The previous day, I was curious about the incident so I asked the 1st defendant (Maina) of what happened after their meeting because he (Maina) informed me that he requested for a meeting with the accused persons the next day after he sent the driver back.