One of the things that make nightlife inviting is the energy and experience generated from the well refined wines and spirits whose secret to great tastes were discovered hundreds of years ago.

Brass&Copper restaurant and bar founded by shrewd entrepreneur, Obazee Bazuaye, popularly known as Bazzzuuu, four years ago and located in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State, holds the reputation of a leader in the industry in Nigeria.

The top restaurant and bar brand partnered with Martell, the oldest of the “big four” cognac houses (the others are Hennnesy, Rémy Martin and Courvoisier), who together produce most of the world’s cognac.

Speaking on how his brand went into relationship with the world’s best of the purest wines and spirits, Bazzzuuu explained, “Brass&copper has hosted periodic events promoting the oldest cognac house Martell. Brass&copper was the first bar and restaurant to aggressive promote Martell.

“Martell is the official cognac of Brass&Copper. We are the first bar n restaurant to push, advertise and sell cognac with full force and I personally a defactor ambassador of the brand”,

Bazzzuuu said.

On the occasion of the Brass&Copper fourth-year anniversary, Bazzzuuu disclosed that the celebration was sponsored by Martell.

“it was celebrated with alot of pomp n show sponsored by Martell. Deep call unto deep”, hence, the trust and relationship between the two super brands does not come as a surprise. Brass&Copper offers top class services to customers during day time and metamorphoses into a lounge in the evening, with the intent to help its customers relieve stress.

“Is an all day restaurant and bar that takes the dimension of a lounge from 7pm with a live DJ exotic cocktails great food and excellent bottle service,” Bazzzuuu, who is a board of trustees Nigeria Bar, Club and Nitelife Association stated

