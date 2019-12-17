Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leaders of Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, said the recent fracas that led to the killing of two policemen in the community was caused by rivalry between two masquerade cult groups in the community.

Although they did not acknowledge that two civilians also died in the incident, they said the explanation became necessary because of versions of stories on the ugly incident which they considered as untruthful account of what actually transpired.

At a press conference at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Awka, the community leaders said a long standing rivalry between Otu Eke and Otu Afor groups led to the fracas.

President-General of Oraifite Improvement Union (OIU), Sir Sunny Igboanuzue, who read a press statement also signed by the traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Dr Dan Udoji and the Secretary-General, Uche Offor, said efforts were being made to see that justice was served.

The material partly read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the backgrounds and actions that led to the gruesome murder of two senior police officers and its aftermath of violence and destruction resulted from felonious rivalry and disputes between two cult groups namely: Otu Eke and Otu Afor.

“Otu Eke is a cultist masquerade group that is as old as the existence of Oraifite as community. Unfortunately, in recent times, attempts by certain unscrupulous individuals to selfishly hijack the organization, recruit hoodlums and miscreants into the group, and malign its activities with its ethos compelled some of its members to resign and establish rival cult groups called Otu Afor and Otu Nkwo.

“The new leadership of Otu Eke, on the premise that they have registered Otu Eke with the Corporate Affairs Commission and therefore have exclusive rights to the use of the Otube (the masquerade identified with the cult) regalia as their trademark, decreed that the two new rival groups will no longer be allowed to identify themselves with Otube or its regalia in Oraifite.