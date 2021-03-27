Nollywood actress, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike has revealed how a man can easily earn her love.

“Before you get my love and support, first of all resonate with who I am, and the things I believe in. You must be truthful, reliable, and a person of character. I don’t care about your money, class or affluence; all those things don’t mean anything to me,” she quipped.

Speaking on the misconceptions some people have about her and how she has been trying to correct it, the outspoken diva said, “I’m opinionated. If an opinion doesn’t go down with me, I don’t just say yes, I will argue with you and will have you hear my opinion. People misunderstand that part of me. I like to be in my own space, I’m a loyalist. I’m like a dog, the most loyal animal on earth. I’ll never betray you; that’s the kind of soul I have.”

Miss Ifemeludike, who is presently in a serious relationship, also stated she would have left Nollywood for other promising career. “When you are doing a job and you see the earnings not matching with your expenditures, it makes you feel worn out. I see lots of girls buying big cars; I don’t know how they are able to buy them. I haven’t been able to buy myself any of such cars. Sometimes, I ask myself if it’s my village people that are holding me back.”