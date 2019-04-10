Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Discovery for Men was set up in 1997 as an outreach of The Fountain of Life Church, with the vision to challenge and motivate men to become all that God has ordained them to be.

The first annual event of the Discovery for Men took place at the premises of Fountain of Life Church on March 17. It was presided over by the Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya. The theme was ‘Great Possibilities.’

At the programme, men at all levels were encouraged to lead better lives and help others, considering the country’s economic situation.

Said the pastor: “You cannot be on top and see your brother down suffering.”

One of the participants, Mr. Jerry Osagie, author of the book, Borrowing Made Easy, testified to God’s goodness in his life. He said he was divinely directed to search for Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, noting that his life had never been the same since he met the man of God.

Mr. Abiodun Sherry Olapade, otherwise known as M.C. Abbey, said the Discovery for Men was an opportunity to unravel the potential of men. He said the programme would help them be better homebuilders as husband, fathers and nation builders.

“That is why it is important for men to go back and learn from God and become who God has ordained them to be,” he noted. He said the programme had taught him to become responsible and impact into lives.

In his remarks, the convener, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya explained to the men that opportunities abound for all of them. He prayed for the participants to break forth no matter the circumstances.

In his message to the men entitled, ‘Breaking Boundary,’ he said: “If you can believe, all things are possible to him that believes. No matter the problem that the devil has put you in or even if the devil wants to celebrate your shame, no matter the reproach, you should rejoice because you have come to be celebrated.

“It is not a new phenomena but an old teaching. If only you believe, you will break forth, and all impossibilities in your lives will leave you. We must not limit God.”

He explained that God could still perform miracles as he did in the case of Sarah who had a child in her old age.