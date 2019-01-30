Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday said the bomb alarm on an early morning Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos was a hoax, as an investigation confirmed that the passenger that caused the stir has a history of mental illness.

According to the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the mentally-unstable passenger was currently with the security agencies and medical experts for deeper assessment.

She said: “Following the false information, officers of FAAN’s aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew, and cargo on board the flight and a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage, which confirmed the information to be false”.

Yakubu said a fresh boarding call was made after due diligence tests were carried out on the aircraft.

“Passengers have boarded the flight for take-off to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to reassure passengers and all airport users that our airports are safe and secure. They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear,” she added.