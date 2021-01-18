by Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Multitudes throng this years 2021 Lord’s Chosen Crusade held at Mgbidi, Imo State although it was with mixed feeling of whether the crusade will hold or not as result of the COVID-19 Pandemic which broke out in Wuham China in 2020.

But as God will have it, the crusade held with many guest/worhippers Across Africa and beyond.

among participants in this years crusade were from Mail, US, Ghana, Canada, Ivory-Coast, Philipi, Sudan, among other countries that participated.

The crusade which kicked off on 3rd of January 2021 lasted for four days and had a lot of activities which includes different choristers singing and making melodies to God at the program, testimonies of great things that the Lord did at the events, among which were the deliver of 10 babies at the crusade ground, 20 years old boy delivered from deaf and dump spirit, a Police Commissioner Lilian Amaka Abel was promoted from Chief Superintendence to Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) in 2020, she happened to be the leader of the military/paramilitary of the Lord’s Chosen, and many more.

Also, former governor and the senator representing Imo West Senatorial district at the 9th Nigerian Senate, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha was one of the thousands of worshipers that throng this years Lord’s Chosen Crusade in Mgbidi, Imo State

In his Philanthropist work, he spotted a boy among the crowd and decided to awarded scholarship to Winners Orisa.

The boy Chinaraekele Winners Orisa in primary five in one of the schools in Aba, Abia State received the award with joy. Although he came to the crusade with his sick mother, but left the crusade ground with heart filled with joy, and gratitude.

The 11years old boy who lives with his parents in Aba, Abia State hail from Umuoma in

Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. The scholarship which will see him through from Primary School to University level was a welcomed idea for the year 2021.

Okorocha who was at the just concluded Crusade of the Lord’s Chosen, Mgbidi, Imo State made this gesture to one of the Mamboed crowd that gathered at the Annual program of the church in Mgbidi.

Giving out the award, Okorocha remarked that “there was something about the young boy that magnate him when he sighted the boy when he was coming in”, and this moved him to call the boy to his side at the crusade but the Users tried to stop the boy but he insisted that the boy be brought to him.

Okorocha never knew that the boys mother is partially blind and is this boy (Winners) that goes around with her.

“In order to save me and help me see, Winners brought me to the Lords Chosen Crusade in Mgbidi, Imo State for healing”, cried Mrs. Precious Ndidiamaka Orisa the mother, of winners.

The Former Governor also gave the Mother N200 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) to start off a trade in order to help her family. Mrs. Orisa was filled with Joy that God has remembered his second son.

Also at the crusade was the Governor of Bayalsa State Douye Diri who came for prayers and at the end of the day left his entourage.

To crown it all the Pastor of the church Pastor Lazarus Muoka called on the worshippers to live up to what they are hearing, and practice it by being chosen indeed, that many pastors has destroyed their house, that the church is God’s house and is a place of refuge.

He warns that the people should be aware of “termites that destroy the vine”, above all that the Lord is coming back soon, where will he meet us when he comes, he declares.

He also prayed that God should wipe out coronavirus from the entire world and heal all those affected by the deadly disease both in Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.