The Nigerian Army at weekend gave a graphic details of its involvement in the Lekki Toll Gate shooting of EndSARS protesters, saying that it was the breakdown of communication between the Lagos state government and the military that perhaps resulted to the alleged shooting of protesters.

Giving testimony of the Nigerian Army involvement in the entire crisis, the Commander of the 81 Division military intelligence, Brigadier General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo said when the Lagos state government called out the military and imposed a curfew for 4pm, the military was informed but when it extended the curfew, they were never informed.

He spoke at the Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses, explaining that the military were called out when it was believed that the hoodlums have hijacked the protest and that policemen and their station were over ran by hoodlums.

Details soon…