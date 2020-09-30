By Christian Agadibe

They say we are a reflection of the people who brought us up and Mitchell Zvagelskiy certainly mirrors the unending work ethic of his parents who moved to the United States in 1994 from Belarus, a province in the former Soviet Union.

“They moved here with the main goal of providing my sister and me with more opportunity,” Mitchell explains.

“My family was not financially well off, yet my parents literally lived for my sister and I. Working nonstop, they would make sure my sister and I had all the resources necessary for a successful future.”

Growing up in a strict household, Mitchell was constantly pushed to improve himself by earning good grades, focus on school, and hopefully get a good job after graduating but he realized that that was not what he necessarily wanted for his life.

“My original plan was to get through college, join internships offered by known companies, and get a high paying job out of college,” he admits.

“I went through an IT internship (Information Technology) which I didn’t enjoy, leading me into considering other career options.”

At some point in his high school days he rejected an internship offer from a firm to focus on what would turn out to be his future line of business.

“Come late high school, at 17 years old, I launched my first eCommerce business, in which I literally had no clue what I was doing. Not only did I lose most of my money, but I applied for a summer job in which I saved every single penny earned to start from scratch. I then reinvested what I earned back into starting another small business, which consisted of flipping Instagram pages. This was my first profitable venture, yet the income was inconsistent. I then began looking for a more consistent cash flow.”

That search motivated him to start noticing how Amazon built its business model, inspiring the first generation American.

“As my business partner and I began to execute,” he explains, “we began seeing the results of successfully leveraging the eCommerce giant known as Amazon. As the stores scaled, I began building a team to grow the business for me, allowing the stores to scale to six-figures in revenue per month, leading to $10,000+ profit per month across scaled stores. Through documenting my progress on social media, I realized the demand of others wanting to start and grow their own eCommerce business.”

Now, more than three years later, Mitchell has successfully built a multi-million business empire with his business partner.