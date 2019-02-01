For any vivacious daughter of a successful billionaire, the marital journey could be no less than a picture-perfect thing. Isn’t? Well! Most would think that for a celebrity, things are always smooth and glam. But this does not stand true for Mojisola Obasanjo, the daughter of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State-born businessman, Otunba Alex Onabanjo. Moji is twice married and now twice heartbroken. Impeccable sources said Moji’s second marriage is seriously troubled as she has allegedly fled the matrimonial home she shared with hubby, Dr Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance.

Spotlight learnt that although Moji and her circle of friends attempted to hush the whole ugly story of the second marriage going downhill, reports filtered out recently that she has truly separated from her hubby since October last year and is now living alone in one of her dad’s serviced flats inside Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Dark-skinned Moji got married to Gbenga, the first son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000. They were soon blessed with two kids before they began to experience the hiccups associated with many of those arranged silverspoon kids’ marriages.

Gbenga has managed to stay off the media completely since his very messy divorce with Moji. However, the divorce was not as messy as the events preceding the collapse of their short-lived marriage. Gbenga and Moji eventually agreed to settle out of court in order to reduce the embarrassment the divorce brought to both families.

Gbenga reportedly moved on quietly and married a new wife in a low-key ceremony attended by only a few of his trusted friends. Moji also put behind her all the shame thrown her way by the scandal that preceded the dissolution of her marriage to Gbenga, as she met and fell in love with Akinkunmi, the urbane academic who was relieved of his position as Commissioner in 2016. They also tied the nuptial knot in another low-key ceremony and in 2011 they both welcomed a baby boy in the United States. But it was learnt that while their courtship was as cheesy and lovey-dovey as seen in movies, the marriage was far from a Disney fairy tale romance. Moji and Akinkunmi’s wedlock was a roller-coaster ride while it lasted. As it seems they could not persevere through their struggles and pain for so long, the couple had to find a common ground which was to stay apart and probably untie the proverbial knots. And with the second marriage suspected of hitting the iceberg, the question on the lips of many now is: will Moji ever get it right with marriage?