Dreaming is one of humanity’s greatest gifts; it champions aspiration, spurs innovation, leads to change, and propels the world forward, says British billionaire, Richard Branson. To him, a world without dreams is half-lived and what a tragic existence one would have. For Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, the father of corporate czar and MTN Nigeria boss, Karl Olukotun Toriola, he is in a gay mood as his dreams finally come true even though the journey to achieving it obviously was long, tasking and mind-numbing. Penultimate week, the 81-year old business mogul was installed as the monarch of Modakeke Community in Osun State. After waiting for 43 years, Toriola finally ascended the throne and was crowned the 20th Ogunsua of Modakeke. His installation came barely one month after the demise of his predecessor, Oba Moses Oyediran of the Ajombadi Ruling House, who passed away at the age of 95.

Spotlight learnt that in his bid to achieve his dreams of becoming the monarch, Toriola was said to have had long running battles with his two predecessors with whom he had contested for the throne but lost. But like the popular saying: ‘what would be would be’: the Octogenarian, having waited in the queue for 43 years, finally got his heart’s desire. And with the dreams fulfilled, Oba Toriola has called for cooperation of all indigenes while promising that with the opportunity and trust reposed in him as the new Ogunsua, it will be an all-round development for the popular community.

