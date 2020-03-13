For Opeyemi Adewale Kikelemo, the lights went off at 14. On that fateful day, she lost her sight while watching television with her friends. It was so sudden!

However, doctors told her that she could still regain her sight. But in the interim, she was handed a cane to help her walk. Not long after, Opeyemi sat for NECO and JAMB examinations and passed both in flying colours.

Now in University of Lagos (UNILAG), Opeyemi was lucky to meet friends who gave her tips on being visually handicapped. One of them told her about MTN Foundation’s Scholarship Scheme For Blind Students (MTNF SSBS), which she applied. After a thorough selection process, she was awarded a scholarship.

“I was fortunate to be a beneficiary of MTN scholarship. Life was much easier. I could get what I wanted. In fact, that’s the proper definition of support,” Opeyemi enthused.

After graduation, the visually impaired lady applied and got a job as a graduate intern at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a multinational professional services network of firms. Opeyemi’s mother still could not believe it whenever her daughter gives her monthly allowance from her salary. “We are living comfortably because my daughter is okay,” the old woman says.

Now living the dream of every mother, which is to see their children blossom beyond their imagination, Opeyemi’s mother wonders if her daughter would have had that kind of opportunity without MTN’s support.