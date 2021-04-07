Body Enhancer Specialist, Nwokolo isioma Tracy, has opened up on the role her mum has played in her life, and how she became a role model.

In a post on her social media page, @persian_couturee1, Isioma said, Mrs. Nwokolo is a definition of a mother and role model people look out for.

The Delta State Born beauty queen also said, apart from caring for her kids, her mum looks out for almost everyone who comes around her.

Over the years, she has mentored people who are well placed in the society today. I count myself fortunate to be her daughter, and to be modeled by her.

When I started my body enhancement company, mum prayer for me, and urged me never to relent in my efforts, that every dream begins with the right step.

She is an embodiment of encouragement, that is why I love Mama. She has mentored me to keep believing in myself.

I do not have a complex issue today, because, mum will always tell you to confront your worst fears, and it has worked for me, she said.