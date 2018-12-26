Fred Ezeh

Ogbia is one of the local governments that makes up Bayelsa state. It became popular when it produced the former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. Its people could be found across the world doing amazing things that positively promote the image of Nigeria.

Last week, Ogbia indigenes, under the umbrella of the Ogbia brotherhood unity branch, Abuja, assembled at a cool and serene location in Abuja to appreciate God for a successful year 2018 and also celebrate each other’s success in the outgoing year.

The occasion provided opportunity for reunion, hugs, pact on the back, handshakes, exchange of pleasantries, business cards, and nostalgic memories from brothers, sisters and friends whom, by virtue of their busy schedules hardly meet to discuss issues of life.

It was also an opportunity to celebrate the uniqueness and positive contributions of Ogbia communities and its people to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria, with special recognition to some community people who have championed the course of human and community development.

There was impressive display of music and unique culture and identities of Ogbia people, even as guests were well entertained with different Ogbia delicacies.

The custodian of the tradition of Ogbia ethnic nation, Enai Ogbia, King Charles Dumaro Owaba, led Royal Fathers from Ogbia and environs, as well as political leaders to celebrate with his people and also witness the end of year party.

The Obanobhan was impressed with the turn out of the Ogbia people resident in Abuja and its environs, stressing that it was an indication that peace and brotherhood exist among Ogbia indigenes in Abuja.

He however acknowledged that there is great human and infrastructural development in the Ogbia communities, and requested for more of such things that would uplift the living standard of the people.

He advised the recently elected officials of Abuja branch to work closely with other branches in Nigeria and abroad, so they could collectively drive the developmental agenda of Ogbia communities.

He then pronounced royal blessings and protection over all Ogbia people in Abuja and their sources of livelihood and prayed for peace and development of its communities.

Meanwhile, the Abuja chapter Chairman, Sir. Robert Nadione, in his speech appealed to members to support the executives so they could successfully implement their developmental plans for Ogbia ethnic nation.

He said: “We have lined up several programmes ourselves and our communities. But there is little we could achieve if the support of our members are missing.”

He appealed to its members in positions of authority to create wealth opportunities for Ogbia people, which could come through gainful employment opportunities, scholarships and skills acquisition.

He thanked the members for their trust on him and other executive members. He promised not to disappoint them particularly in their welfare which would always be top on their agenda.

He said: “Aside other welfare programmes that we have lined up, we would continue to visit our members periodically, to check on how they are doing. That would, undoubtedly, build stronger bond of unity amongst us.