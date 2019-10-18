Ifeanyi Godwin Jibunoh aka Hify Doozy has sensationally revealed how music saved his life and kept him away from trouble.

According to the Shopo singer: “We face critics’ discrimination and the negatives vibes but most of the time we get inspired by these critics. However, I have been doing music before Wizkid and Davido but I may still be referred to as an up-and-coming artiste. I pray to take my music career to the top-notch level soon.”

Lamenting the plight of artistes, he continued: “There is so much more government can do to improve the music industry with the aim of helping youths like me. It has not been an easy journey because it has been rough and tough, but music has kept me away from lots of trouble on the streets. I have six tracks to my credit; the top three are entitled Shopo, Rolls Royce, and Loud. I am still recording new songs to compile an album. Shopo is the most popular and even got nominated for the Top Naija Music Awards 2018.

“One of the major challenges we face in the industry is money. You need money to book a studio session, run promotions among others. Most times, I have to struggle to get shows in order to build my brand and then I have to beg or pay to perform. However, I am not discouraged hence I keep striving.

“My goal is to collaborate with an A-list acts like Praiz, Wizkid, Davido, Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage among others. I believe that collaborating with these artiste will push my brand to a larger audience.”