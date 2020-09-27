UK–based Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Prince Okes Masima popularly known as Baba Forever, is set to drop his self-titled 5-track album.

Produced by Master P and Eddy King as well as released on his Kesmasima Global Services label, the album parades hit songs such as Party Bomber, Enjoy Your Life, Hungry for Love, Shake, and Waka Lost.

According to Baba Forever, who emerged about the first Nigerian musician to dedicate a song to the COVID-19 pandemic just a week after the lockdown in March, the album release party will take place in London before the end of the year.

On what brought him to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, Baba Forever said he came purposely to establish his music band and also print his newly completed book on tourism. “I came home for so many things but one of them is to set up my Nigerian band and also to print my book. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, I had planned to organize a show at Opebi and Victoria Island in Lagos and but this thing just messed up my plans,” he lamented.

Inspired by Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Baba Forever is now back to his base in London where he is putting finishing touches to the release of his new album and the launch of his new book titled, Guide on Tourism.

“I have worked on this book project for over 12 years and I believe it will pay afterwards. Dubia is making money from tourism, even Kenya and many other African countries. Why is Nigeria lagging behind? You see, the problem we have started from us all. We are all focused on oil and neglecting the natural, historical places that should attract people to Nigeria. We have to project our country to the world. We have electrical cars now, it means with time, petroleum will become useless,” he stated.