From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Chris Oghojafor, the abducted son of an aide to the deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was allegedly kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has regained freedom.

The father of the victim told Daily Sun that his son was released to a member of his family near Ugolo-Orogun by the railway on Monday night.

The final year Industrial Chemistry student of the Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, was reportedly kidnapped on the night of Friday, April 22 at the university community.

After his abduction, his captors contacted members of his family and demanded N50 million ransom for his release, but it was negotiated to N3 million.

It was not clear if the captors collected the ransom of N3 million from the parent of the victim but the boy’s father in a terse message confirming the release said; “My son, Chris Oghojafor, who was kidnapped in Abraka by Fulani herdsmen since Friday evening, has just been released now. Glory be to God – J. Oghojafor Esq”..

It was however gathered that Oghojafor’s son was released through the concerted efforts of former Delta state governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and others.

The victim’s father, Oghojafor, a senior legislative aide to deputy president of the senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who confirmed the development in a telephone conversation, was full of praises to God while thanking immensely former governor of the state, Dr Uduaghan and Chief Bernard Okumagba, a former commissioner of finance in Delta, whom he said God used to rescued his son from captivity of his abductors.

Oghojafor who is also a trained journalist disclosed that he has been having sleepless nights for days now over the abduction of his son who was a final year student at the Delta State University Abraka, until the ‘two men with beautiful hearts’ came to his rescue.

State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe had earlier confirmed the abduction, saying that the police had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and to rescue the victim.