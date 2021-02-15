From Fred Itua, Abuja

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, has promised that his administration will mop up every available fund to ensure its health and education institutions get the deserving attention to position them among the best in the country.

Governor Bello stated this, yesterday, while receiving a report on the take-off of the College of Medicine at the Confluence University of Technology, Osara and other related matters.

The governor said the committee’s estimated amount of over N2 billion as indicated in its report to facilitate the establishment of the College of Medicine would be sourced out and committed to the cause, which he opined was far important than COVID-19 expenditure.

He said such funds would be sourced out in multiples and committed to other education and health institutions in the state, adding that though some of these tasks might seem huge, but were achievable with a strong will.

Bell said the institution, which had already commenced with three faculties, had already gulped much more than N2 billion while he said the institution, under the leadership of the vice chancellor and management, has the support of his administration to implement the listed recommendations.

While thanking the committee for its service and contributions to the growth and development of the education sector in the state, he said implementation committee would now transit to become a standing and advisory committee for CUSTECH as they would work together with the institution’s management for the next one year.

Chairman of the transited Standing, Advisory Committee, CUSTECH, Mohammad Salihu Audu, thanked the government for the opportunity to serve, stating that the proposed commencement date for the College of Medicine would be the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

He said the N2 billion would be needed for the establishment of the college to meet academic requirements and standard.

Audu, who said though there were already existing infrastructures while some were still under construction, noted that the fund would help to further put other needed structures in place to ease take off.

He advised that the implementation of the report should commence soonest, noting that issue of manpower recruitment should also be promptly looked into.