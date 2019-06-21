Tony Ogaga

For gospel singer and minister, Chuks Chidube, breakthrough didn’t come until 20 years after he began playing music. This was when he dropped his runaway hit single, Dis Kind God, in 2009. But ever since, he has continued to grow from strength to strength.

In this chat, Chidube speaks about his career, latest exploits in the industry, his Praise Channel Internet Radio and how his album has been tipped for the Guinness Book of World Records.

You are popularly known for your hit single, Dis Kind God. How long have you been singing professionally?

I did a couple of albums before Dis Kind God. It actually was my 16th album. My first album was in 1989 entitled, Take Jesus to The World. But my major breakthrough in music did not come until after 20 years in 2009 when Dis Kind God was released. Before then, I had a couple of international releases and some of them did well. It is very important to note that the grace of God has given me the ability to sing in different languages. I sing in 45 different languages. The latest being Spanish. I was able to capture my hit song, Dis Kind God, in Spanish and now, we have a Spanish version. I worked with a Mexican and a Spaniard in the United States and it would be released soon. The song was recorded at Praise Chan

nel Studios

in Lagos

and it’s

entitled, Es

tedios.

Also, there is Dis Kind God in Efik, Ibibio, Ghanaian, Liberian, Tanzanian and Kenyan languages. So far, I have done 35 albums. Right now, we are working on Open Heavens Worship, which has been mastered. This is the first time I am speaking in tongue in my album. Look out for that album if you are a worshiper because it will take you into God’s presence and you will literally get lost in His presence. Also, we have done Dis Kind God Split and Mega Worship Split. Our clients in the US and UK are eager to have our songs, so my British marketer sent me back to the studio. From 50 something minutes, we broke everything down into tracks and it gave birth to four albums in one pack. Guess what, it has been tipped for the Guinness Book of World Records. Four CDs in one pack that play for four hours and 24 minutes! That is unprecedented. It was released in London and it’s doing well.

What is your take on the gospel music industry in Nigeria?

The gospel music industry in Nigeria is doing well. Our CDs may not be selling like secular CDs but the impact is high and you can see that many secular artistes now want to add one or two gospel songs to their albums. If we are not doing well, they will not do that. So, we are doing well. God is being glorified and our songs are making waves across the nations of the world. Our songs are competing well for views with secular songs on YouTube. I have been to different continents and I will tell you what, Nigerian gospel music is at the forefront. Americans and Britons are looking for our sound. They are trying our beat, looking for Nigerian music content. Our songs are well produced now unlike before. Our music is highly sought after across the world.

If you were to collaborate with any gospel artiste in your next album, who will it be?

It will be as many as possible. I am an instrumentalist and I love all styles of music. I play trumpet, sax, drum, keyboard and guitar, but now, I am trusting God for something with Nathaniel Bassey and Tim Godfrey. I have done a couple of collaborations before with Mike Abdul and Asu Ekiye to mention a few.

You are a member of Kingdom Music Foundation (KMF). Tell us about the organisation and its goals?

KMF is an association of music ministers and I am its PRO. It is a body put together to cater for the welfare of music ministers and unite us as a team, because united we win. We have an opportunity to showcase our gifts and encourage up-and-coming artistes.

Apart from being a gospel musician, tell us about the other side of Chuks Chidube?

I have a recording studio, Praise Channel Studio, in Lagos. I consult for corporate bodies and individuals. Most of our clients are in the UK and US. Technology has helped us to be able to do jobs for most of our clients outside our clime. I am a marriage counselor, businessman and motivational speaker. We just opened, by God’s grace, Praise Channel Internet Radio. I am also a part-time farmer, a Christian comedian and an author, and I do a couple of other things as well. Why? I want to be able to reach out and win souls into God’s kingdom in various ways. I grew up a bad boy. At age 14 or 15, I was already hanging out in nightclubs. If not for the mercy of God, I don’t know if I would be alive today. So, I want to give back to the kingdom.

What informed Praise Channel Internet Radio?

It was inspired by the vision and desire to be able to lift up Jesus. Our motto is: Praise Channel Online Radio Lifting Jesus 247. Right from my primary school days, I knew I was born to talk. It has pleased the Lord that we have an online radio. The rating is very high already. With time, we will have Praise Channel FM and also Praise Channel TV, and all will be geared towards winning souls into God’s kingdom. That is what I want to achieve through Praise Channel Internet Radio, and if my bills are paid alongside, why not?

As a marriage counselor, what are the major reasons marriages are crashing?

There has never been anytime in history that we have had the magnitude of the crisis we have today in marriages. Marriages are breaking down on a daily basis, and unfortunately, even among ministers of the gospel the story is the same. The number one reason I can give, which I feel is responsible for this malaise, is wrong foundation. Many marriages do not have a good or firm foundation. Many didn’t seek the face of God before delving into marriage. Secondly, many are too lazy to work at the success of their marriages. I can’t give you all the reasons though. However, apart from music, marriage is my next heartbeat. You have to make sacrifices, but these days, many are not ready to do that. There is no ready-made man or woman. You have to work on your partner and help him or her grow, and it takes both partners for a marriage to work. I was not like this when I got married. God used my wife to make me a better person. I also told my wife that I loved her the way she was, but I will not leave her the way she was. And also, avoid immorality. Once you start to cheat on your spouse, before you know it, you invite the devil into your marriage.