By Gabriel Dike

Who is Esther Oyekwe?

I am a native of Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. I was born on December 17, 1994. I graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko (Electrical Electronics Engineering). I am an author (The Reverse), actress, entrepreneur and single.

Did you at any point think of withdrawing from school?

Yes! There is a time in someone’s life that you will feel like giving up. But when I remembered I had a family and friends, who always support me, I had reasons to push and make them proud. I was really favoured. I supported myself from the sales of my novel, The Reverse, and from my publisher, Evangelist Adeniyi, of blessed memory, who helped me with the little money I had. May God bless his soul.

If you didn’t go to school, what would you have done?

I don’t think I would have gone this far if not for school. I have so much passion for writing and movies. Apart from my first book, The Reverse, I have also by the Grace of God featured in few movies.

In a video, you were seen saluting and praising your brother, why?

I got a distress call from my mother that my eldest brother was harassed and beaten by police on their way back from a traditional wedding for reversing while the police van was at their back. It really made me cry.

I remembered everything he did for our family. At that point, I wished that I were in a position to revenge. I only wanted to show him that he has someone that will fight for him soon, a graduate with brighter future.

I decided to come cheer him up and appreciate him for all he had done. Money or gold I don’t have, but I believe saluting him, as a corps member would give him the honour that he really deserved.

Can you do what he did?

Yes! I have done a lot for people that are not related to me let alone my siblings. It is in our blood.

How many of you did Jude forgo his own education for?

He did it for his immediate younger brother, Onyebuchi. Then my dad, a palm wine seller had a little set back in business, my eldest brother, Jude, was already in year one in Madonna University when Onyi got admission in Imo State University to study Psychology.

But due to how expensive state universities are, my dad summoned his two sons and asked that one should drop for the other. My eldest brother chose to drop for his immediate younger brother and went to serve (trading for a master). He was settled after eight years of service.

My dad died after two years. So many things happened. My mum’s goods were seized by Customs, my father’s burial and completing our village house.

My eldest sister, Adaora Emmanuelle, that was in year one Mass Communications, Imo State University, wanted to drop out. But my eldest brother insisted she must continue. My immediate younger sister, Chisom Vivian, read Banking and Finance, Anambra State University, Igbariam, then I, Federal Polytechnic, Oko. We tried our best with the support of family and friends.

How did his colleagues in the market take it when they heard what he did?

Some were speechless? Few clapped. Few appreciated and hailed him. One of them said: ‘Oga Judon, I never knew this was the reason you don’t like eating.’ We all laughed.

