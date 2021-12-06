From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd, Wale Babalakin, SAN, and son to the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Bola Babalakin, on Monday, narrated how his late father reconciled the late Ooni Sijuwade Adesina and Owa of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, after their age-long fight.

Narrating the story at Gbongan, Osun State, during the 3-day fidau prayer held by the Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Wale SAN also explained why he was absent at the burial of his father.

According to him, late Bola Babalakin dedicated his life for the service of humanity and he remained contented till he died.

He said he doubted it when his late father made a move to reconcile the two monarchs because they had been fighting for long.

He said: “I called my father one day and asked what he was doing, afraid he was reconciling Ooni Sijuwade and Oba Aromolaran. I said but they have been fighting before we grew up. My father said I should watch and see what God will do. Two weeks later, he called me and said the matter has been settled. He said when circumstances are known, the blame will become pity. The two of them eventually discovered that what they were fighting for does not worth it. He said the two of them were coming to his house to come and eat on that day. I asked are you sure? He said they were coming. I said he should take a snapshot of the event. That was what my father did in his life.”

Explaining why he did not attend the burial of his father on Saturday and why he didn’t delay his corpse, he said, “when I noticed the health of my father, I decided to stay at home for six months. Whenever I have any function to attend, I send a representative. When I noticed that he was getting better, I was happy. I had a medical appointment in Berlin and I decided to go and return home. After my prayer at 5:30 am, I received a call from someone I had wanted to call but because I didn’t want to wake him. He said my father has gone. I knew I must not betray my father’s stand on religious rites, he will never forgive me. The problem started with how to return home. I have to give the order for his burial. My friends were there. I thank those that attended his burial.”

Explaining how his father lived after his retirement from the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1991, he said his father made a vow not to work for money again till he will die and he never break the rule.

“I have never seen a more relentless well wish, a more selfless human being and a man who chose from the very early in life, to pursue higher ideals. When he retired in 1991, he said he was not going to do anything for money again. He said he wanted to spend the next of his life doing charity.

“One day, I came to him that we have a big arbitrary and people have agreed that he had the calibre to be the arbitrator. He said he has decided not to work for money again. I said Baba, the person will be paid 250,000dollars. I mentioned to his friend that will be the second arbitrator, my father did not bother. So, he was content in life. His belief in God was unimaginable.”

In his sermon, Imam Mubashir Lawal advised people to learn the fear of God from the late Babalakin and always strive to do good before death comes.

Quoting copiously from verses of the Holy Quran, Imam Lawal said the best way to prepare for death is to fear Allah and be a good Muslim like late Babalakin.

Present at the fidau prayer is Rtd Judge of Osun State, Justice Adekunle Adeigbe, Chief Kola Daisi, Abiodun Layoonu SAN, Olufi of Gbongan, Dr Adetoyese Oyeniyi, Chief Imam of Gbongan, Salman Oloyede, among others.

