The Lady at the centre of the celebrated Burna Boy incident at the Club Cubnana in Victoria Island has spoken on how the security details of the super star attacked her man in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Reports indicate that the shooting began after a lady at the club turned down Burna Boy’s offer to join him and his friends at the VIP section.

The said lady on Sunday night broke her silence as she took to her Instagram page to tell her side of the story on how Burna Boy’s aides attacked her partner and friends.

The lady, identified as Briella N on Instagram, noted that she was visiting Nigeria for a friend’s wedding when the shooting happened.

She said on her Instagram page, @nemebriella, that “We were visiting Nigeria from America and London for our childhood friend’s wedding. On the 8th of June 2022, @burnaboygram & his friends opened fire at us in @cubanalagos.

“My partner and his friend were shot, with both needing urgent medical care. A bullet grazed my partners head and our friend was shot in the thigh, leaving him hospitalised and needing an emergency surgery in Nigeria.”

She pointed out that she and her friends were having a nice time at the club when Burna Boy and his friends arrived, adding, “As the night progressed, one of Burna Boy’s friends walked to talk to me, his request was for Burna Boy to talk to me.

“On that first attempt, I told him I wasn’t interested in talking to Burna Boy and I am married to my partner. He came again the second time and was met with the same response.

“He came the third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare up as they asked why he kept coming to disturb me. There were words back and forth and one of Burna Boy’s friends attacked one of our friends, and as they attacked him, the situation degenerated into a fight.”

Briella noted that the club security intervened and things were slowly going back to normal when another fight broke out among Burna Boy’s friends.

She noted that the shooting started at that point and everyone scampered for safety.

“At this point, I couldn’t find my partner or my best friend. I was screaming for help after being lifted and thrown so hard on the floor by one of Burna’s friends and I hurt my left shoulder,” Briella continued.

She added, “All our private police officers were not allowed into the club, so it was left to us to fight for our lives. One of our friends @theflowolf was trying to get Burna Boy to calm the situation but he only laughed at him and proceeded to get in his car whilst being protected by his security.

“The shootings happened twice at different times. His friends were also shooting at people trying to evacuate the club through the main entrance.

“They were out to kill and didn’t care who got hit. My partner’s head was bleeding profusely and his friend lost so much blood he needed a donor As soon as he got to the hospital.

“@burnaboygram left @cubanalagos without a scratch and allegedly flew out to Spain the next morning.

Reacting to the shootings few days after the incident, Burna Boy had tweeted, “Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”

