Rita Okoye

Beautiful and fair-complexioned Elizabeth Ezinne recently emerged winner of this year’s edition of Nigerian Queen beauty pageant.

The Imo State-born queen derives joy in proffering solutions to issues pertaining to the skin. That passion indeed led her into cosmetics business, with two beauty brands attached to her name.

In this interview, Ezinne speaks about her journey to the crown, love life, projects and future plans. Enjoy it.

Can you tell us briefly about yourself?

I am Elizabeth Ezinne, winner of the Nigerian Queen beauty pageant. I’m a graduate of History and Diplomatic Studies from University of Port- Harcourt. I’m also going for a second degree in law. Right now, I’m into production of body cosmetics.

Body cosmetics?

Yes, I produce body creams and soaps.

Can you tell us more about the beauty pageant?

The Nigerian Queen is a unique pageant that helps young women find their sense of purpose, and put them on the right track. It gives them the platform to fulfill their life desires. It also discovers and promotes young women with exceptional values and virtues, and with a strong interest in humanitarian affairs that can influence her generation positively. The Nigerian Queen has been in existence since 2009 and it has produced 10 beauty queens including runner-ups. I was crowned the 11th queen on August 10, 2019.

What do you think the pageant organisers saw in you to have announced you winner?

They saw the efforts and dedication I put in at the booth camp. I think my humility was also an advantage. The judges knew I was smart and well composed. They always commended me for that after every interview and competition. Above all, I guess the organisers saw how empathetic I was towards people around me and how much passion I had towards helping humanity, which is what the Nigerian Queen beauty pageant stands for.

Why the choice of cosmetics business? What inspired that?

Having a beautiful skin is something I have always been passionate about. I also derive joy in proffering solutions to issues pertaining to the skin. My passion led me into the beauty line.

What are your brands and how long have you been in business?

I started about two years ago. My brands are Rhoy Skin and Body Empire.

How do you intend to make good use of your reign as a beauty queen?

My goal is to touch lives positively, through the Nigeria Queen platform. We have already started a project in the educational sector for teens. I’m equally working towards starting a programme that will touch the lives of women and empower them to be independent. These are the projects I’ve already started; more will be unveiled in due course.

As a young lady, how do you cope running a cosmetics business?

I actually enjoy doing it. There is a great feeling you have doing what you love to do. It doesn’t seem stressful; rather it gives me a sense of fulfillment.

How do you have time to relax?

I always have time to relax. I have two workers, which reduce the workload on me. I make out time to relax especially at weekends.

Are you in any relationship at the moment?

No, I am not. I’m single at the moment.

When last did you have a relationship? And why did you break up?

My last relationship ended two months ago due to irreconcilable differences and un-amenable personality differences.

How did you deal with the heartbreak?

I asked God for strength and here I am standing tall and strong. I didn’t cry or blame myself. I just moved on.

So, you have no regrets?

We’re not meant for each other, that was my conclusion. I know that the right person for me would come eventually. So, I have no regrets. Honestly, what is most important for me right now is to make great impacts. I want to touch lives.

What are the projects you want to embark on?

My team and I are already working on some projects, but we can’t do it alone, we need support and sponsors. We are already rendering support to the less privileged. We are also working on some projects pertaining to education and women empowerment. Secondly, I’m working on building my business and myself.

Do you have plans to join the movie industry, being a beautiful lady?

I actually don’t have passion for acting. I’m business inclined. I love the business world. I have been into business since I was 12. I sold books, stationery, jewelry, cloths, bags, and hairs during my university days. Now, I would gladly take deals on TV commercials, facial adverts etc.

What has been your inspiration?

My mum was a good example for me. I followed her footsteps.

How did you cope with business and education?

I wanted money in my small saving box. So, I started selling books and pens for friends and neighbours. I saved about N500 and I gave it to my mum. I saw the smile on her face and how she used me as an example to my siblings, on the importance of saving for rainy days.

Looking back, what’s your fond memory of childhood?

It wasn’t easy, I must say. I have a sense of being independent, and having a little money of my own kept me going. Besides, looking at our economy, over 70% of graduates are unemployed; the only way out of this is having your own business.

As a beauty queen, do you have a special beauty or diet routine?

I don’t diet but I avoid late night food. I drink lots of water and eat fruits daily. I avoid toxic people and relationships; it helps a whole lot to keep me this beautiful.

So, do you have plans to date again?

I will date when the right person comes along. I need a man who is focused, fears and loves God. He must be a man that shares same vision with me. He must be financially stable. I want someone I can be friends and share all my secrets with. He must be hardworking, caring and one with empathy. Yes, his physical looks and complexion don’t matter. Those are secondary. I’m not attracted to a man’s looks. What attract me to a man are his spiritual, mental, financial and social statuses. Well, I’m not saying I want a disabled man.

Does age matter to you in marriage?

I can’t be a second wife. I’m not saying I want an old man as my husband, but age is just a number in matters of the heart.

Who are those you look up to?

I look up to Chimamanda Adichie. She inspires and motivates me a lot.

What lessons have you learned from life?

I have learned not to look down on anybody. I have learned to help people without expecting anything in return. What goes around comes around, and most importantly, seed and harvest time never ceases.

Given a chance, what can you change about yourself?

Nothing actually. I can only work on being a better version of myself. I know I am beautifully and wonderfully made.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I see myself with two kids in a beautiful home. Also, my company and brands would be heard all over Africa. I see myself having a home for the less privileged, getting closer to God and living a purpose filled life.