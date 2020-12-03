From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has revealed how his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde, breathed her last on Thursday October 15, 2020, in Ibadan, the state capital at the age of 80, though he missed the opportunity of a last moment with her.

He spoke at the wake-keep held in honour of her mother at the Remembrance Arcade in front of the Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan on Thursday evening. He also explained how he missed the opportunity of a last moment with his mother.

“It is still very hard for me. The relationship that I shared with my mother is like no other one. I spoke to her on Monday October 12 immediately after the Ondo State governorship elections. I said ‘Mummy, I will see you over the weekend.’ And I left for Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning. And throughout Wednesday, she was calling me and I was saying to myself that even if I picked the call, since I was out of town, it wouldn’t make any sense because I kind of guessed why she was calling me. She wanted me to stop by and see her. So, I did not pick the call.

“By Thursday morning, they came to wake me up and said they were knocking on my mom’s door, and she wouldn’t answer. About 15 to 20 minutes later, they forced the door open and they met her.”