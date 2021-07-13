Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has unveiled the criteria for the selection of his running mate.

Ozigbo, a catholic faithful, revealed that his running mate would be an Anglican. He said that the bishops in the Anglican Communion in the state would help in selecting such a person.

Director of Strategy and Media of his campaign organization, Val Ayika, a lawyer, in an interview with Daily Sun, said that Ozigbo has also revealed that his running mate would be selected from Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

“First of all, Ozigbo is looking at having a woman deputy governor, all things being equal. Secondly, he, coming from the south, is picking his deputy from the North as first option.

“Then, when that fails, he will go to the central. Again, just like APGA did, his running mate, denominationally, will be an Anglican. And again, the person has to be a core politician.

“It has to be somebody who is a party person. These are the few criteria among others that will be considered. Of course, the issue of somebody who is competent; somebody who will synergize with him to give Ndi Anambra the expected good governance and political fresh air that they’re yearning for.

“He equally will be somebody who is mentally and physically prepared for the onerous job of governing a dynamic and economically powerful and buoyant state like Anambra.

“Choosing Ozigbo’s running mate will be done in consultation with the Anglican bishops. He has also made it clear”, Ayika said.

