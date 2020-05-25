A vote of confidence has been passed on President Muhammadu Buhari over his determination to move on with the probe of past managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This development came as Nigerians are beginning to be aware of the true state of things in the commission which, according to them, has been used as conduit pipe for syphoning the fortunes of Niger Delta people to personal pockets for as long as it has lasted.

The public backing for the President, it was gathered, has been necessitated by latest discoveries regarding the extent to which those entrusted with using the NDDC in the past to better the lots of Niger Deltans had rather impoverished them with no pity.

Our investigations revealed that the exposed high level corruption in the commission is the main reason the current Interim Management Committee (IMC) appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to manage the NDDC, while the Forensic Audit lasts, is being blackmailed.

Now in the know of how failures of the past led to the high poverty rate in the region, Nigerians within and outside the place are making bold statements warning the blackmailers, who they claim are paid to occupy both the traditional media and dominate the social media to frustrate the probe, must leave the IMC alone to do its job.

They said those who ruined the Niger Delta are precisely the same people who sre blackmailing the President and that the corruption merchants therefore are the ones after the IMC appointed by the President.

“Those who looted the NDDC are angry that their breast milk has been cut off by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“They fed fat from the pains of ordinary Niger Deltans and so it is understandable that they are kicking a fuss over the cleaning of the NDDC,” one of the sources said.

Another source also spoke: “Those who wanted to appoint the members of the IMC of the NDDC, who would cover their crimes in the citadel of corruption, are up against Mr. President’s decision to clean NDDC up.

“Where did they get the power to term the IMC of the NDDC as illegal?

“Their rage is nothing. The president is determined. The Minister is determined. IMC is determined to see to it, that the people of Niger Delta get their money’s worth of service,” he said.

The major revellation that gave credence to the claims by the Nigerians, who spoke angrily while asking President Buhari to go ahead “to help us your innocent sons and daughters of Niger Delta against these evils of ourselves” came from the Executive Director, Projects, NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojoigboh, who spoke in an emotion laden tone revealing how the past N50 billion was allegedly paid in one day to some yet to be named Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for no reason of targeted interest.

Ojoigboh spoke on an international television programme, which video clip has been circulated lately on the social media.

He said, “N50 billion in one day! One day!! We are not talking about three months. And who did they pay to? NGOs. The records are there.

“If you see what has happened in NDDC, you will weep for this country. That is the reason for this campaign of calumny.

“They don’t want it (the probe) to see the light of the day. But President Buhari is determined, the Minister is determined and we will provide the basis for this Forensic Audit to be concluded,” he said.