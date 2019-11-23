It was a clear genocide. It’s not only that; the massacre in the North was genocide. People were killed and railed down to us here in coaches. Bodies were received here in Enugu. I was a serving police of- ficer here, so, I can give you first- hand report or information about that. The world turns their eyes away from certain sensitive events in the lives of people because of their interests. Many nations in Africa suffered the same thing we suffered but they were highlighted and written about. I personally think that the world ought to know. The way to get things right and settled is to speak the truth about what happened. That you don’t teach history in schools means that certain things will be hidden away from the young generation. But, I will assure you that it can’t last forever. There will be a generation that will come that will unearth all these things and speak of it boldly. People who survived it are still alive. And even though the world does not want to talk about it or publish it or draw the attention of people to it, there are some publications already in circulation. I stand with the people of Asaba who chose to draw the attention of ev- erybody to that incident. They are not celebrating death but are just pointing out an incident, which we should never ever allow to happen anywhere else in this land.

The Army has changed the code name of the exercise in South East from Egwu Eke to Atilogwu Udo; does it make any difference? If the expression is anything to go by, then, yes. We know that Python Dance is aggressive and demonic. Python is a serpent. Atilogwu Udo is a dance of peace. Do they act in peace? You don’t wage war and call it peace. If the military says it’s peace; the responsibility is on them to show the people that they are approaching them with peace. The people need peace. No- body is going to fight against peace but how sincere are we in offering that peace. Is it genuine peace or is it camouflage? That’s what we need to find out. What advice do you have for the South East governors on how to bring the Igbo together? These men are doing their best. They are faced with very difficult work conditions. The church should be in prayers at every moment. We should lift them up in prayer and support the various good projects they have. What we have is that those who are in every good position are under serious attack and criticism and so on. But we elected them into that position so we should assist them to make their mark. That doesn’t mean that when they do wrong we will not speak out against it but if they do things that are against our interests and welfare, we should speak out against it. We elected them into that position but we should be very careful not to take the position of opposition from the beginning. You want to oppose their views, you want to oppose the projects they have, you want to oppose their suggestions, no, that’s not how to do it. As long as they do not take the views of the people for granted or ignore the views of the people, we should come around and make suggestions and appreciate them when they do good. We hear all manner of things about actualization of Biafra; is Biafra the route to Eldorado for the Igbo? Our people are very excited about freedom. You may call it any name you like but it’s a quest for freedom. The freedom to decide our own things, do our own things, develop our land the way we want and join the rest of the world in doing exploits. So, there are so many radical things showing up. The thing is that things majorly at stake are not addressed. Get round a table and dialogue. Put the cards on the table and discuss and know where you stand. It is only when you can’t be contained in the arrangement, maybe you are evicted, rejected, obstructed or not wanted; then, you begin to seek your own land and space. They are absolutely not wrong in thinking like that. But from what I have said, let’s have dialogue first. The Igbo say that he that is rejected by others does not reject himself.