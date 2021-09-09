By Lukman Olabiyi

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) yesterday, gave scene-by-scene account of how his agency uncovered Captagon pills worth N6 billion, concealed inside a machine that was imported into the country through Apapa Port, in Lagos State.

Captagon, popularly known as Fenethylline, is a codrug of amphetamine and theophylline and popular with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Nicknamed ‘the jihad drug’, it keeps users awake for long, dulls pain and creates a sense of euphoria.

Briefing journalists on the update of NDLEA’s discovery on the drug, the first of its kind to be discovered in Sub Saharan African countries, (South), Marwa reaffirmed commitment of the agency against drug trafficking, illegal production and use.

Giving insight about Captagon, he said the tiny, highly addictive pill, widely available across the Middle East, produces a euphoric intensity in users, allowing them to stay awake for days, making them fearless, predisposes them to reckless action that puts the lives of people around them in jeopardy.

The NDLEA boss vowed that culprits will always meet their waterloo, no matter how smart they are.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.