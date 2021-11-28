From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Fresh facts have emerged on how Prince Yunus Olalekan Kadri emerged the Akinrun-elect in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The Elemo Aga of Ikirun who is one of the kingmakers in the town, High Chief Bamidele Onifade, revealed that the selection of Kadri was done after due consultation with the Ifa Oracle.

He said: “As Yoruba people and in line with our culture and established chieftaincy declaration in Ikirun, consultation of Ifa Oracle is a condition precedent in the selection of an Akinrun of Ikirun.”

“We the kingmakers consulted Ifa Oracle and the name of Prince Yunus Olalekan Kadri kept coming out everywhere we went,” he stated.

The traditional chief also hinted that the selection process was in line with the law of the state, explaining that the processes of selecting the Akinrun-elect followed due process.

He explained that the choice of Kadri, who hails from Obaara Ruling House of Ikirun, was as a result of the judgment of an Osun State High Court delivered by Justice Jide Falola, which ordered the kingmakers to select a new traditional ruler from the ruling house next to the Gboleru ruling house following the inability of the Gboleru ruling house to present candidate for the vacant stool or Akinrun of Ikirun.

He said: “Out of the seven kingmakers in the town, six voted for Kadri, while one person voted for another candidate who was also from the Obaara Ruling House.”

