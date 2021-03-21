From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama,yesterday, offered suggestions on how Nigeria can achieve positive changes in governance, national growth and development.

Kaigama in a homily delivered at St. Matthew’s Pastoral Area, Paso, Abuja said if Nigerians could avoid politics of pleasure,leadership without sacrifice,uproot every sinful habit, seek a renewed mind, spirit, soul and body and practise self-emptying, the clamour for positive change would be possible and could even be achieved sooner than expected.

The cleric observed that things that trouble Nigerians, notably, discrimination, crime, insecurity, moral decadence, poverty, disease, hunger, etc, could easily throw the people into depression and misery, hence the advise for periodic mental health education for citizens.

“Dying to self is the only way a new Nigeria will germinate, grow and be free from the dominion of sin and criminality. We have to produce patriotic citizens who do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility, regard others as better than themselves, looking not only for their interests, but interests of fellow Nigerians.

“Unfortunately, leaders want others to die for their political ambitions, while they are comfortable with their families at home or their children well protected abroad. It is only by dying to self that good governance can be entrenched and positive legacies endure, just as Jesus in dying became the source of eternal life.”

Kaigama suggested that Nigerians take their problems to God in prayer and seek His help saying “the Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

He urged Nigerians to always pay attention to the voice of God in their consciences saying the degree of rot and blatant misuse of public resources in the country was because many, especially political leaders, have allowed their conscience to die and see no wrong in their bad or evil actions even as they rationalise sin and crime.

As Easter approaches, Kaigama charged Christians to follow in the footsteps of Jesus who conquered sin and death by offering His life for mankind.