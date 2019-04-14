Okwe Obi, Abuja

Deputy Managing Director, Sinoria FABCOM, Jackie Dai Hui, has said Nigeria has the potential of becoming Africa’s most industrialised nation within the space of 10 years, only if the country’s natural resources are sufficiently harnessed.

Hui said this yesterday at the unveiling of the firm’s new line of product known as Fibre Cement Board, in Abuja.

He said: “Nigeria is just about where China was about 20 years ago. And like China, Nigeria can transform its fortune in the next 10 to 20 years to become not just an African giant but also a global giant. But the country’s natural resources should be harnessed.

He explained that the company’s massive investment in Nigeria was borne out of the huge human and natural resources the country is blessed, hoping that the country would be like China, technologically.

“We see ourselves as partners with the Nigerian government and are here to stay and be partners in the growth and development of Nigeria,” he added.

On the new Fibre Cement Board, he noted that it was part of the expansion plan of the company, adding that regardless of the profits made, the firm would not repatriate to any other country rather it would continue to enlarge its industrial coast across the Nigeria.

“It is an indication of our long term plans for Nigeria, we are not repatriating our profits home but reinvesting here because we believe in Nigeria, this is just the beginning as more products in the building materials segment are on the way,” he added.