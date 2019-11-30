Emma Njoku

Managing Director of leading nutrition company, FCWAMCO, Ben Langat, has offered tips on how Nigeria can develop and excel in long distance race.

Langat, who hails from Kenyan, a country known for producing famous long distance runners, gave the tips recently at the 14th edition of FCWAMCO Staff Annual Games, held at the Agege Stadium, in Lagos.

He said Nigeria can create an artificial environment suitable for long distance running in the northern parts of the country where we have mountains and high altitudes.

“Long distance is about resilience and fitness. I would say high altitude also helps. A lot of Kenyan long distance runners come from high altitude areas, for instance, I come from a high altitude area in Kenya. Typically, what that does is, because of the thinness of the air, the longs become very strong, so you are able to endure for a long time.

“That’s why many long distance runners come from Kenya, Ethiopia and Ugandan; essentially, these are people living across the borders where you have mountains,” Langat said.

“As a matter of fact, no sport is meant for a particular person or country. I think if Nigerians really want to develop the sport of long distance running, what you need to do is to create an artificial environment.”