By Ngozi Nwoke

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, has charged all presidential aspirants to focus on the insecurity in the country to guarantee a free, fair and credible general election. He added that, if people are not sure of their safety and security, they may be afraid to come out en masse to exercise their fundamental civic rights by voting their desired candidates.

He made this statement while recommending ways to foster good governance and unity in Nigeria as well as improve development for the benefit of the citizens. He stressed that political leaders should exhibit exemplary leadership qualities from past compatriots who have served the nation with patriotism, and preserve the good name of the nation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “I don’t understand the mentality of our leaders. Having built on a foundation of falsity, we now expect to obtain results, which are true, right, just and fair. This is impossible. Let them try what is right, true and just for a change, they would see the difference how the economic maladies will turn into economic boom and how people will hail them, instead of cursing them.

“We have been overtaken by other developing nations technologically, industrially and educationally in spite of the country’s potential, talents and resources. Our leaders have devised systems that always take us to zero points. For example, if we know that quota system is a raw material for mediocrity and eternal doom, why are we basing our school admission, employment opportunities and promotion exercises on an accursed formula formula?

“Since the government hates the truth, what else can we do? Nigerians are asking why former governors, ministers and top government officials that stole government money are still walking around the streets with convoys and are not being prosecuted. In other countries, leaders with dignity resign from their offices, even if false allegations are levelled against them. But what we see in Nigeria is appalling. In spite of protests and a vote of no confidence by the people, many of our leaders here still sit tight on the throne as if they are still relevant.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Those of them occupying elective posts will still nurse the ambition of extending their tenure through manipulation of electoral processes. Even when many of them are told that their services are no longer required in the corridors of power, they still parade themselves as true representatives of the people. What we have as political leaders are politicians who betray public trusts, mismanage resources, abuse offices, embezzle funds and are publicly shown as corrupt and undisciplined, yet still remain in office.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Highlighting the challenges affecting good governance in the country, Maharaj Ji volunteered: “From all indications, the initiative of building a virile society rests squarely on the leaders. It is the leaders that set the pace. Leaders must recognize that honesty is the best practice. It is the pillar of success. It is the vehicle of greatness. It is the opium of social harmony. Honesty is an index of responsibility and it has the means to true greatness. Nigeria seems to be topsy-turvy at the moment, with the multifaceted problems and challenges bedevilling it.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“One wonders why the protracted issue between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unpaid salaries, research subversion and structural development, despite the fact that these issues have been pending since 2009. The Federal Government has now reneged on its promise, calling for renegotiation on the excuse that the agreement they had with ASUU last year is not practicable nor feasible.

“But the Federal Government could give $2 million, as a form of assistance to Afghanistan that would not be paid back. Not forgetting the $2 billion earmarked for the transcontinental railway line to Niger Republic, a country whose economic value is below 1 per cent to the nation. The several loans from China, the benefits of which are not readily seen on the ground, is also a matter of great concern, among several others. The failure of the Federal Government to meet the demands of ASUU makes one wonder about the insensitivity of the President to the plights of parents and students.

“The recovered loot by past administrations appear to have been squandered on white elephant projects, which have not immediate social and economic value to the nation. The gross deficiencies will always bounce back on the society in terms of destructive tendencies, as we see with insecurity. This administration came in 2015 with the ‘Change’ mantra, which everyone thought would be a positive one. It also came with the second tenure agenda, ‘Next Level,’ which has shown its true face of retrogression in all its facets.

“Nigerians are helpless, the military are clueless and the Buhari administration, which has claimed technical defeat over Boko Haram, ISWAP and other terrorist organisations, has remained directionless about how to win the war over insurgency. Guilt is clearly written on the face of this administration as it has remained ineffective in performing its obligations.

“As the 2023 general election is fast approaching, the much-looked-for succor is gradually turning a mirage in the sense that those touted as presidential aspirants cannot clean completely the smear of alleged corruption and other under-hand dealings,” he said.