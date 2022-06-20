From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An expert in electrical solutions and metering, Kola Balogun, has advocated huge investment in the upstream of the Nigerian power sector and policy review to allow what he described as a secluded franchise to end incessant national grid collapse.

Balogun, who identified frequency instability, huge power drawing without control and dilapidated infrastructure at the downstream as some of the factors responsible for power grid collapse, said unless a proper system is put in place, Nigeria would continue to witness grid collapse.

The expert stated these while speaking with newsmen shortly after he delivered a paper entitled, ‘Distribution substation enhancement as a clue to incessant national grid collapse’ at the second Bolude Oyebolu Distinguished Engineering Lecture/92nd birthday celebration of Philip Bolude Oyebolu, in Abeokuta.

The lecture was organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (Abeokuta branch) and The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Abeokuta Chapter.

Balogun disclosed that Nigeria must put system planning in place to ensure a stable grid to address the industrial needs of the country.

He lamented that power collapse has become a norm which according to him has even deprived Nigeria of having 24 hours power supply and called on the Federal Government to appraise the ugly situation and work with experts in the power sector with a view to finding solution to the “national embarrassment.”

According to him, Nigeria must improvise a standard to ensure that frequency stability is put in place as well as ensure powers are drawn when only needed.

Balogun added that while efforts were being made to stabilise the power grid, enhancement of distribution substations could be undertaken to ensure that power is supplied from the distribution companies to the consumer for domestic use without hitches.

President of NSE, Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, said the lecture was organised to profer solutions into the issues of inadequate power supply for both domestic and commerical use in the country.

Chairman of NIEEE, Abeokuta Chapter, Olumuyiwa Idowu, said the lecture was instituted in honour of Philip Oyebolu, for his immense contribution to the field of engineering, not only in Ogun state but Nigeria.

