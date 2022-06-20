From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An expert in electrical solutions and metering, Kola Balogun, has advocated huge investment in the upstream of the Nigerian power sector and policy review to allow what he described as a ‘secluded franchise’, to end incessant national grid collapse.

Balogun, who identified frequency instability, huge power drawing without control and dilapidated Infrastructure at the downstream as some of the factors responsible for power grid collapse in the country, said unless a proper system is put in place, Nigeria would continue to witness grid collapse for a long time to come.

The expert stated these while speaking with newsmen shortly after he delivered a paper entitled ‘Distribution Substation Enhancement as A Clue to Incessant National Grid Collpse’ at the 2nd Bolude Oyebolu Distinguished Engineering Lecture/92nd Birthday Celebration of Philip Bolude Oyebolu, in Abeokuta at the weekend.

The lecture was organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (Abeokuta Branch) and The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Abeokuta Chapter.

Balogun disclosed that Nigeria must put system planning in place to ensure a stable grid to address the industrial needs of the country. He lamented that power collapse has become a norm in the country which according to him has even deprived Nigeria to have 24 hours power supply, called on the Federal Government to appraise the ugly situation and work with experts in the power sector, with a view to finding solution to what he termed ‘national embarrassment’.

According to him, Nigeria must improvise a scadar to ensure that frequency stability is put in place as well as ensuring that powers are drawn when only needed.

Balogun added that while efforts are being made to stabilize the power grid, enhancement of distribution substations could be undertaken to ensure that power is supplied from the distribution companies to the consumer for domestic use without hitches.

“Enhancement of power distribution substations is a low hanging fruit whereby a solution is found between the consumers and the power distribution companies on how they can get power. That is why this interface where we design a panel or infrastructure that will be able to bridge the power gap, by having multiple power supplies into consumers premises.

“This enhancement on distribution gives options of renewable energy, generator and grid. As we know, stable power requires a multi facet approach to making power available for the industrial needs of Nigeria. But, provision could be made in terms of enhancement of distribution substations to ensure power is made available and supplied to consumers premises, who of course would be properly metered,” the expert stated.

