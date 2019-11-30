The sponsor of the Mailafia Peace and Unity Cup in Nasarawa State, Yakubu Mailafia, has called on all and sundry to join hands together in promoting and developing football in Nigeria.

Mailafia gave this charge after one of the last group matches played at the GSS Daddare football field in Daddare Development Area of Obi Local Government Area (LGA) in Nasarawa State.

He said: “It saddens my heart that Nigeria, despite her huge talents at her disposal finds it difficult to stamp her firm authority on world football.

“Everybody is heaping blames on our indigenous coaches inability to excel with our various national teams, but the question we should be asking ourselves is what our contributions are.

“How many of us have taken steps to send grassroots coaches for refresher courses which, in turn, will be imparted on the grassroots players and even sponsor grassroots competitions to unearth hidden talents?”

To drive home the call for all-involvement in promoting football in Nigeria, Yakubu Mailafia’s Peace and Unity Cup, which is in its fourth edition has produced many players, including Nasarawa United ever present attacker, Anas Yusuf, among others and from the coaches angle has produced former Mighty Jets of Jos chief technical analyst, Joseph Tsekaar Atser.