Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, says that Nigeria has the capacity to feed not only itself but the entire West Africa, with the full implementation of agricultural policies.

Nanono, who was in company with his State counterpart, Mustapha Baba Shekuri, on Wednesday at the Ministry, believes that agric policy implementation will boost confidence in Nigeria for investors to inject funds.

The minister pledged his preparedness to revamp the agricultural sector, specifically by creating a fertile ground for investors to troop in.

A Ministry statement on Wednesday signed by an information officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, quoted Nanono as stating that: “Agriculture sector is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, adding that if Nigeria gets agricultural policy right the country may not only feed its citizens but the entire West Africa Countries.’’

Nanono added that the ambition will be achievable with the cooporation of staff, especially the labour union in the Ministry.

Permanent Secretary Dr Mohammed Bello Umar assured Nanono and Shekuri of a conducive environment, stressing that Ministry workers would be diligent and of good behaviour.

Nanono was a university lecturer, civil servant, while Shekuri was a council chairman in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council under the defunct Grassroots Democratic Movement (GDM) from 1997 to 1998.