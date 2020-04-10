Lawrence Enyoghasu

Founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said that the coronavirus pandemic got into Africa, especially Nigeria because their leaders didn’t listen to warnings and prophecies.

Ayodele, who is also a United Nations Ambassador for Peace, stated this yesterday in a phone conversation with Saturday Sun, adding that he had earlier in the year warned that the virus would spread to Africa if proper precaution is not taken by African leaders.

He said much of what is happening in Africa, particularly Nigeria has been prophesied but the government’s continued neglect of genuine prophecies has led the country into the current situation.

“I had prophesied in the first week of January that the virus would spread through Africa due to negligence by the leaders and it has come to past. They allowed their personal gain to mislead them. They put the health of the country after their individual gain. They could have prevented it if they listened to men of God like us and other genuine prophets but they align themselves with vision-for-hire prophets,” he stated.

The outspoken prophet also declared that God had revealed the cure for the pandemic to him, whilst he advised that a three-day fasting and prayer is necessary to curb the increasing death rate and a total cure.

“There would be a global fasting to curb the increase in fatality from the pandemic.”