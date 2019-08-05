Steve Agbota, [email protected]

With a coastline of 852 kilometres bordering the Atlantic Ocean in the Gulf of Guinea and a maritime area of over 46,000 km2, Nigeria is no doubt is a blessed maritime nation.

It possesses both fresh and mangrove swamps, creeks, coastal rivers, estuaries, bays, and near and offshore waters. More so, eight out of the 36 Nigerian states, with 25 per cent of Nigeria’s total population, share the Atlantic Ocean coastline.

However, despite these endowments and abundant resources in its oceans and seas to back its economic diversification and development drive the country is yet to take full advantage of these abundant ocean economy, resources to expand its economy

Consequently, Nigeria is losing out in the massive opportunities inherent in the multibillion blue economy.

Daily Sun learnt that apart from other enormous economic resources found in the nation’s oceans, experts say Nigeria has over 200 different specie of fishes in its maritime domain with huge economic value.

The recent report by WWF International conservation group, said that economic output by the world’s oceans is worth $2.5 trillion a year. The report also estimated that total ocean assets, such as coral reefs, mangroves, shipping lanes and carbon absorption, were worth a total of $24 trillion, about 10 times its annual output.

Since the concept of the Blue Economy (Ocean Economy) began to gain traction in 2012, several maritime nations have been harnessing the benefits of the ocean economy by protecting their oceans and seas.

An Economic Intelligence Unit Report (EIUR), showed that China’s ocean economy contributed $962 billion or 10 per cent of GDP in 2014, employs 9 million people. The United States similarly valued its ocean economy at $258 billion in 2010 or 1.8 per cent of the GDP.”

According to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA),

these statistics underscore the inherent and diverse opportunities which Nigeria can as a nation use for rapid economic transformation and development.

However, oceans contribute to poverty eradication by creating sustainable livelihoods and decent work. Over three billion people depend on marine and coastal resources for their livelihoods and host huge reservoirs of biodiversity.

Experts are however of the opinion that if Nigeria’s ocean economy is well harnessed, it is capable of replacing crude oil as the nation’s major source of revenue.

To make effective use of its oceans and seas, the current management of NIMASA had sent six International Maritime Organisation (IMO) instruments to the Federal Government for ratification as part of efforts to ensure sustainable management of the marine environment.

At the 2019 African Day of Seas and Oceans tagged “Harnessing Nigerias Marine Biodiversity for Accelerated Growth,” the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, said the global community is looking towards the Ocean and Sea for economic prosperity and this cannot be said of African countries.

According to him, there is need for government and critical stakeholders in the maritime sector to out in place measures that would facilitate and promote sustainable use, protection and preservation of the abundant resources in Nigeria seas and oceans.

He said, “Marine biodiversity as you are aware consists of the different species, their riches and abundance in the world’s oceans and seas. The sustainability of these diverse species which are abound in African seas and oceans is not only important to us a Africans, but also of a direct economic benefits to us as a nation.”

He however assured that the agency would ensure formulation of policies that would develop the nation’s marine biodiversity for economic growth.

He said the Agency had sent to the Federal Government for ratification six International Maritime Organisation (IMO) instruments as part of efforts to ensure sustainable management of the marine environment.

Said he: “As a Maritime safety administration, Nigeria is committed to focusing its attention on formulating policies that are in tandem with the development of our marine biodiversity towards enhancing Nigeria’s economic growth in line with the government agenda for the diversification of the economy. In this regard, we are committed to the prioritisation of the nkue economy as veritable tool for economic development improved liveliand job creation while preserving the health of our ocean economy.”

Meanwhile, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly is committed towards the nation’s quest for sustainable use and exploration of its seas and oceans to maximize the country’s vast economic potentials.

Represented by a member of the House representating Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency, Linda Ikpeazu,Gbajabiamila noted that efficient management and sustainable exploitation of the marine resources would provide a veritable tool for the nation’s Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) and give expression to the nation’s sustainable development goals.

He assured that the National Assembly would support the effort of the executive arm of government to see to the effective domestication of relevant international conventions of the International Maritime Organization on marine environment management through legislative enactments.

He added that the National Assembly would also work with the executive arm in putting in place the necessary legal frame work for the blue economy to engender and protect the Nigerian marine environment and development of the ocean economy.

Speaking earlier, the Group Managing Director, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele kolo Kyari, said that NNPC as a corporation shall always support NIMASA in its efforts to harness the opportunities in the marine environment which ultimately would help accelerate the country’s economic growth.

Kyari who was represented by a general manager, Lamin Ibrahim, said, “We should not expect to harness our maritime biodiversity if we cannot curb insecurity in the country. It has stated that for the last decade, Africa has been the epicenter of international maritime insecurity.