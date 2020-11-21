Paul Osuyi, Asaba

For Nigeria to experience progressive governance again and move to the next level, a socio-political youth group, Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W) has advocated the inclusion of 40% of youths in the three tiers of government.

The pressure group vowed to work towards ensuring that the place of youths is guaranteed as emerging leaders in the political scheme of things.

National president of AYF-W, Nnamdi Ofonye who made the call, said the era of youths being kept on the fringes of governance was over.

Ofonye spoke in Ogwashi-Uku during the sensitisation/inauguration ceremony of executive members of the AYF-W in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The youth leader regretted that youths and their aged parents at the grassroots have continued to suffer neglect and the brunt of bad governance across Nigeria.

He reassured that AYF-W has come to change the narrative by putting an end to such recklessness as all political office holders of Anioma extraction of Delta State would be made to give account of their stewardship.

Ofonye however advised youths to shun all forms of violence and criminality, and work in one accord using their numerical strength.

Vice Chairman of the local council, Joe Ikenwe who received the group on behalf of his boss, Isaac Anwusia, stressed that involvement of youths in active politics is one of the surest ways to emancipation.

He quickly advised youths to resist every temptation of being used as thugs in future electons.