From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

For Nigeria to overcome its security and socio-economic challenges and attain lofty heights, it must design distinct ways of doing things.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun stated this when the management of The Sun visited The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria in Abuja.

He described Nigeria as giant of Africa in terms of population, economy, natural and human resources and potential for future growth. He regretted the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway by bandits, saying the development not only affected Nigerians, but the region, foreigners and international community.

He disclosed efforts made on his part in meeting the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba; Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi; Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi, amongst others, so that China could work with Nigeria to solve its security challenges.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He recalled the achievements made by the People’s Republic of China through the Communist Party over a period of 100 years, particularly in lifting its people out of poverty, urging Nigeria to design policies and programmes unique to it to resolve its challenges and not to rely on models from Europe, US, or China.

He said China fought for 100 years to find the Chinese own way of doing things and that the country believed that it was very important for every nation to find its own way because of the uniqueness in history, tradition and culture.

He said China had lifted nearly 800 million people out of poverty, adding that since 2012 under President Xi Jinping, the country had 98.99 million people living below the poverty line.

He emphasised the need for “a Nigerian way, not Chinese way, not European way, not US way” in resolving the country’s challanges.

“In this regard, I do believe that the media can help the people, help the leaders, help the population to liberate and to strive to find a way. We cannot have a genetically modified society that you can say ok the Chinese way, we can do the Chinese way or do the US way. But we should do the Nigerian way,” Cui said.

He urged the media to assist direct and guide people in the area of investments, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and finance.

Cui said he was the 14th Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, saying 2021 was very important year for China and Nigeria, recalling that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, both countries had no fundamental problems.

“I think that we have achieved a lot. But we still have more potential that we can develop in the future. So, that means every nation big, or small, really needs to pay more attention to the media – to newspapers, to radio, to television, and also social media,” the Chinese envoy said.

The Sun team was led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, who told Cui that the visit was to maintain the friendship that exists between the Embassy and the newspaper.

He appreciated the support The Sun had received from the Embassy of China in Nigeria in the past and urged that it be sustained going forward. He also pledged the continued support of The Sun to the Government and People of China.

Ukeh explained to the Chinese Ambassador that The Sun, which is printed from three different locations across the country, is the most widely circulated newspaper in the country.

“There is nowhere you will go to in Nigeria that you will not find The Sun. It is non-aligned, non-political, so we report everybody and we stand for the people. It is where the people stand that we stand. We give everybody a voice; when the government is wrong, we tell them you are wrong here, where they are right, we tell them you are right. Despite the ownership, we are not aligned to any ethnic group or any government whatsoever. We just do our job as journalists,” Ukeh said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .