From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has disclosed how Nigeria as a nation can overcome its socio-economic crisis.

According to the governor, Nigeria can achieve a state of stability and economic significance, if governments, both at the federal and state levels engage in right discussions and come out with policies that are engendered towards true development.

Abiodun made this known at the weekend during the 2020 Annual Directors’ Dinner and Awards, held at the Civic Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The governor said it is important to sensitise current and opinion leaders as well as equip future leaders and opposition elements to activate intellectual discussions and come out with developmental policies and structures that would suit the nation’s quest for unity, prosperity and national development.

He added that to be at par with other countries of the world, structures must be institutionalized and the right people to actualize the vision must be well educated.

He called for the support of all stakeholders to join hands together, noting that the destiny of the nation lies largely in the hands of all Nigerians, whether in government or the private sector.

“If Nigerians desire a Nigeria of socio-political and economic significance that will be at par or even above other countries of the world, then Nigerians need to engage in discussions; institutionalise structures, programmes, educate and dedicate the right people to actualise the vision”, Abiodun stressed.

He explained that his administration’s major policy thrust was anchored on land administration, judicial system, tax system and administration, financial system reforms, while the civil service restructuring would be further strengthened by partnership.

Abiodun also listed good governance, agriculture, industrialization, tax, revenue, investment promotion, digital economy, Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Development Partners and Multilateral Financial Institutions as other policies put in place to drive the state’s economy.

While appreciating the Director’s body, for the Fellow Award conferred on him, the governor observed that the Institute has grown to become Nigeria’s most prestigious corporate leadership institution through resourcefulness, commitment to transparency, accountability, good governance and zero tolerance to any form of social ills, thereby standing as a moral compass for businessmen and women, both in government and the civil society.

“I sincerely appreciate this Fellowship Award by IoD Nigeria. Let me say that I quite appreciate that this award is in recognition of our modest efforts in improving service delivery and good governance in Ogun State. We are a state of standard bearers and nothing less is expected of us.

“Therefore, this Fellowship is an honour, not only for Dapo Abiodun, but for the government and the entire people of Ogun State. I also appreciate the fact that this Fellowship Award bestows on me the membership of a league of very distinguished Nigerians and more importantly, I see it also as a call to higher duties and more responsibilities”, Abiodun noted.

In his goodwill message, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, lamented the disruption of business by the COVID-19 pandemic and compounded by wanton looting during the ENDSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu said, though the pandemic presented a challenge to the business community, it was expected of them to rise above the challenges and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems, as the state government was working towards assisting them.

Earlier, the President of the Institute, Chris Okunowo, noted that 2020 has been turbulent for businessmen and women as the nation’s socio-economic activities were brought to a halt due to the pandemic.

He said the occasion was for stock taking and an opportunity for members to meet and network in a relaxed atmosphere as well as honour those who have distinguished themselves in all areas of human endeavours.