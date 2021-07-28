By Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331

Previously, Nigerians were the forefront of ship chandling business. Ship chandling being an international business and dollar-denominated around the world used to be one of the subsectors of the maritime sector generating foreign exchange into the nation’s coffers.

The business, which was described as a most lucrative one in the the maritime sector, hardly contribute two per cent today, in terms of foreign exchange, to the economy as it is being dominated by foreigners.

Ship chandling, a business established in Nigeria through an Act in 1958, is made up of retail dealers who specialise in the supply of equipment and goods for ships, known as ships’ stores. By law, ship chandling business is meant for local operators who are made up of retail dealers who specialise in the supply of equipment and goods for ships, known as ships stores.

The local chandlers supply items such as ship hardware items, chemicals, galley equipment and supplies, charts and binoculars, paint and varnish, chipping hammers and scrapers, lubricants, foods and beverages, spare parts, water and other allied services to make the next trip smooth for the ship’s master and its crews. These services are handled by indigenes of the port where such vessels berth.

For instance, a ship of 5,000 Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT), would require about $50,000 monthly to take foods, pharmaceuticals, oil, lubricants and other things for it to go to sea and return to the port.

Daily Sun learnt that there are more than 10,000 ships, oil platforms, rigs and barges operating in the oil gas and port sectors every year that need essential provisions and services to maintain their crew on board the ships.

Unfortunately, in Nigeria today, these items and services needed during a trip have been hijacked by foreigners while Nigerian chandlers are operating as a third party even as over 400 of them are being chased out by the foreign counterparts.

Due to dominance of foreigners, Nigeria has lost over $60 billion in the last 15 years, an equivalent of $4 billion annual loss. The money, supposed to be in the country, was being repatriated, which serves as losses to Nigeria for over 15 years and caused capital flight in the country. Over 5000 direct employment and 20,000 indirect employment to the dominance of chandling business by foreigners due to the inability of Nigeria to design policy that will favour local operators.

Daily Sun learnt that less than one per cent of Nigerian chandlers were engaged by the multinationals in the nation’s petroleum upstream sector to provide supplies for more than 2000 vessels and other oil facilities, which operate in the sector as against the 95 per cent allocated to Nigerians by the Nigerian Local Content Policy.

Stakeholders who spoke with our correspondent were worried that the law guiding ship chandling has not been effective, even as Section 24 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), which regulates the business, has not been reviewed since 1968 to reflect new trends.

Speaking with Daily Sun, An expert, Jafar Malik, said ship chandling is a local business because there is a supplying of stocks to the ship, which has International connection and dollars domination.

According to him, foreigners have chased the local operators out of chandling business, adding that hardly can one see Nigerians in the chandling business today.

He faulted the Customs and Exercise Management Act, which has remained stagnant for decades. He said there is need to review the Act to favour local operators.

The Local Content Act, meant to address the challenges facing local operators, he said the National Content Monitoring Board (NCMB) is yet to understand the dynamics of local content in ship chandling, urging NCMB to set up task force to provide actionable intelligence on companies or vessels violating the provision of Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD Act) 2010 with respect to chandlers’ service.

Meanwhile, Advisory Head/CEO, Kamany Marine Services Limited, Charles Okorefe, said the question to be asked is what are local players doing to revive the trend of foreign dominance because they say a foreign rat cannot come to one’s house and take domination without the invite of the local rat in the house.

According to him, because chandling is supposed to be a local business not foreigners, adding that the hierarchy in the system needs to explain those who issued licences to those foreign chandlers.

“The question to ask again is how organised the local chandling industry? Did they have a unified body to save us the cost of foreign operators? I know that they used to have chandling association or whatever. How effective it is? Are they even still there? If they are not there, they would be a gap, there would be an opening for the foreigners to come in to operate.

“Don’t forget that Chandlers are licensed by the Nigeria Customs Service just like Customs license clearing agents. So who gave the licences to these foreigners to operate? Are they operating with local licences. That is, using people’s licences? These are the questions that need to be asked? How did they get access and who license them to begin to operate as Chandlers in Nigeria where you have local people to do the job,” he stressed.

He said the scenario is like licensing foreigners to take over clearing job. He said there are some foreigners that do it but what is the process that give room for the foreigners to be handling chandling job at the ports.

He wondered if Customs compromise or they have any reason for not giving locals licences because it is when the local chandlers cannot perform that the foreigners will have leeway to come in and operate.

“Is it that Nigerians are not capable of supplying food stuff and other equipment to the vessels? There is a gap somewhere, which those people are filling.

I know previously, Nigerians were the forefront of chandling business. The local Chandlers have to put their house together and take back what is rightful for them.

“There is need to check Customs licence regime and how is it possible for them to be licensing foreigners in the industry that should be dominated by Nigerian local operators. If the local content has not been upgraded, it is time for local operators to begin to agitate for that to be done because it is their rightful business,” he added.

