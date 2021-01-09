The General Overseer of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, in this interview with LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU speaks on the need for Nigeria to provide its own vaccines to tackle COVID-19 while speaking on other prophecies that will shape activities in Nigeria in 2021.

With the benefit of hindsight, what will be distinguish the new year from the previous one?

The year 2020 was a challenging year and because of Christ’s love for us, we survived it in spite of pervading insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am here once more to share with you what God Almighty has shown me, may happen in 2021.

In the book of Isaiah, God told King Hezekiah that he should put his house in order as he would die from the ailment he was suffering from, but Hezekiah cried unto God, and 15 years were added to his life. This means that predicting the future should not be an invitation to entertain fear, since God can also use it as an opportunity to have us enjoy a better relationship with him, as the future can be remolded into a better and joyful outcome.

The first quarter of 2021 will be very worrisome; government should invest more in the health sector to avoid calamities. Nigeria will have drugs for all diseases if the federal government would invest in doctors and pharmacists.

The devastating effects of COVID-19 are quite frightening, what can the nation do to reduce the pandemic to the barest minimum?

The current COVID-19 vaccine will not be as effective as expected, but an improvement will be found and many will be saved. Until then, many need to give their lives to Jesus, as only his healing grace will be sufficient.

I see Nigeria becoming a health solution to other countries. Let Nigeria produce her own drug. Let us listen to and believe in ourselves. I see herbs being a thriving solution to health problems.

On the economic front, are we likely to witness remarkable appreciation of our naira?

The value of the Naira against major foreign currencies will see an incremental dip. Businessmen are advised to invest wisely.

What is your take on the status of the service chiefs in view of the worsening insecurity in Nigeria?

A new set of military and police chiefs are set to emerge.

What is your message for the National Assembly members?

The current leadership of the Senate may witness turbulence. About three members of the National Assembly should get closer to God and avail themselves of special prayers, as the ailment they know they are currently suffering from may take their lives towards the middle of September.

The activities of terrorists in Nigeria demand adequate response. What is the way forward?

A new sect that will disguise as herdsmen is seeking to cause more havoc worse than Boko Haram; their aim will be to pitch the predominantly Christian south against their peaceful Muslim brothers. The security agencies need to up their surveillance around markets and places of worship in southern Nigeria.

Generally, what should Nigerians expect in 2021?

Let us pray to avert a terrible fire incident on the bridge in Lokoja. 2021 is not a good year for road transportation, but the beloved of Christ have nothing to fear. A mysterious disease may spring up in one of the north-western states, and needs to be promptly managed as it could be worse than ebola.

The weather in 2021 may see a lot of flooding; many farmlands and homes will be washed away. Prayers are required to avert an early morning plane mishap in our airports.

A Federal Minister will be removed because of an unmanageable corruption exposure and this will lead to a minor cabinet reshuffle. A Southwest Governor requires prayers to avert death in his household. A former Minister from the South-south needs special prayers to avoid a mysterious accident that may take his life suddenly. A prominent presidential hopeful should pray against poisoning. A well-known power broker from the northwest requires special prayers to survive a chronic ailment. A renowned business mogul from the southwest needs special prayers to avert death. A young female entertainment star requires fervent prayers to avert tragedy in her life. A prominent football star will needs prayers to avert quick death from a mysterious sickness.

What can the nation do to avert some of these calamities?

God is saying the government should be calm with the masses in 2021.

I see 2021 as a year in which a lot of individuals will be coming out to challenge the government. In all this, the government must play the role of a father and a mother. In 2021 God wants everybody to put their hope and trust in Him. People should develop themselves and acquire skills or handwork, and also have multiple sources of income.

In 2021 I see a lot of women making it big, financially. Men are encouraged to support their wives and sisters financially when the need arises, to enable them to stand. There will be many laws pronounced by the federal government that will not favour people. It’s a year we shall see people that will start putting themselves in the place of God, but God will disgrace them.

What the western world thinks will happen in Nigeria will not happen. Nigeria is a blessed and covenant country, and is preserved by God. There are many solutions in Nigeria; that is why the enemy is fighting our unity. As Nigerians, we must speak positively concerning our country, for the power of life and death is in the tongue. We should speak only what we want to see; we should never confess negativity.