Bimbola Oyesola

The National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ibrahim Khaleel has dead.

Khaleel who is also the National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), died on Wednesday after he slumps from where he was playing Badminton and was rushed to National Hospital Abuja, where he was confirmed dead.

A senior staff of the NULGE who gave the details of his death said the late labour leader was not in anyway sick before the sudden collapse which led to his death.

Kano NULGE President, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo who also confirmed the death said that the deceased would be buried in Wudil, local government area of Kano State this (Thursday) afternoon.

Ibrahim Khaleel, an indigene of Wudil, Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was re-elected National President of Nigeria Union Of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and National Treasurer of Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC).

He studied Accountancy at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and had MBA at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi.

Ibrahim Khaleel also studied at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau state, where he bagged,mni.

Until his death, he was a staff of Kano State Ministry of Local Government in Kano.